Teen’s grandmother demands accountability after security guard assault

Cellphone video shows a fight involving a security guard and a teen Tuesday at the transit center in Uptown Charlotte.

The security service is investigating if its use of force policies were followed.

Channel 9’s crime reporter Hunter Sáenz spoke with the grandmother of the teen involved in the fight.

It’s still not entirely clear what led up to the fight.

Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System said the teen assaulted a security officer. PSS told Driver her granddaughter spit on the guard, but she hasn’t seen video of that. The teen wasn’t arrested, Driver said.

However, the teen’s grandmother told Sáenz that didn’t happen and they want accountability.

Video shows a Professional Security Services security guard beating Richelle Driver’s 17-year-old granddaughter.

“Like she’s beating her. She’s just pouncing on her,” Driver said.

The guard can be seen punching the teen girl multiple times in the head. Channel 9 does not identify the teen, because she’s a minor.

In the video, another PSS guard tried to pull his coworker back as she kicked the teen before trying to go after her again.

“To me, it’s very unprofessional,” Driver said.

Driver said her granddaughter was walking to get food with her friends when she overheard the guard talking about her and mouthed back.

“Saying, ‘She looked like a bum. Why did she come out looking like that,’” Driver said.

CATS said the teen assaulted a PSS employee.

However, Driver said that didn’t happen and even if it did, she thinks it should not have escalated like it did.

“Every code that they do by was broken, because myself, being a former security officer, I used to work there back in (1999) and that’s not supposed to ever happen,” Driver said. The most she should have done was grab her and detain her and call CMPD.”

A different company patrolled this transit hub in 1999.

Now, Driver is wondering if changes should be made to the current security contract with PSS.

“I think there should be some accountability on PSS,” Driver said.

CATS told Channel 9 that PSS is doing an internal investigation into the matter.

Sáenz reached out to PSS on Monday to ask several questions, but they didn’t get back to him.

Driver said that PSS told her Monday the guard seen hitting her granddaughter is on unpaid leave.

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