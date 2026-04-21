Teens invited to summit on gun violence, bullying

MONROE, N.C. — The community is invited to the Union County Teen Summit on Gun Violence on Tuesday.

Tina Sykes-Mosley, founder of Mothers Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support (M.A.R.C.U.S) organized the event alongside the Monroe Police Department.

She’s invited teens from all high schools in Union County to speak and share their experiences with gun violence and bullying and is in response to teen gun violence in Union County.

City and county leaders, law enforcement agencies, and other groups will be there to listen with the hope of finding solutions.

Sykes-Mosley also plans to have mental health specialists who can provide resources for teens and their parents. The summit is from 6-8 p.m. at the Monroe Police Department.

VIDEO: ‘A community problem’: Union County mother brings teens, leaders together to discuss gun violence

‘A community problem’: Union County mother brings teens, leaders together to discuss gun violence

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