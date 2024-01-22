Tega Cay is killing over 150 deer; here’s what it’s doing with the meat

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Tega Cay finally has a plan for its deer overpopulation problem, and it might end up helping people in a different way.

Channel 9 has reported on the deer issue for months in Tega Cay, with locals saying deer have overrun town streets and neighborhoods. The town looked at a variety of solutions, including a possible deer “birth control.”

Monday night, Tega Cay leaders will vote to authorize a sharpshooter who will cull 160 deer. The town was originally authorized to cull 80 deer before getting approval from the state to double that number last week.

The first location used by the sharpshooter will be the Tega Cay Golf Club. That’s scheduled to happen after the vote, from dusk Monday to dawn Tuesday. The culling process is expected to last through Feb. 5.

Channel 9 asked town leaders what they’re going to do with all of the deer that will be killed.

A spokesperson said all of the deer will be taken to a local meat processor, and then that venison meat will be donated to local food banks. That could work out to hundreds of pounds of meat being made available to people in need.

