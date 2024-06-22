Tenant kicked out of home wins lawsuit against landlord

CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County renter says his landlord broke the law by locking him out of his home and putting his belongings at the curb.

He sued the landlord and won.

However, he says the landlord refused to budge.

She texted him to say that she did not care about “what the judge says.”

The landlord texted, “This is my house. I can do whatever I want with it.”

The appeals court mentioned the text and sided with the renter.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke says this is a good reminder to both landlords and tenants.

Your landlord must go through the courts to evict you.

If they don’t, it’s a “self-help eviction” and is illegal.

There’s a very specific process, and you can always appeal.

