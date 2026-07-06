Tenants say management vanished from northeast Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — Residents at the Oliver Apartments off North Tryon Street said they’ve gone more than a month without a functioning management company, leaving them unsure where to pay rent, who to call for repairs or when basic services like trash pickup will happen.

Residents told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito they are fed up. They feel abandoned and are frustrated by the lack of communication.

Financial troubles at the Oliver Apartments are to blame, according to court documents.

Residents have gone on social media.

“I’m open to paying my rent. I just want to make sure I’m paying it to the right person,” one person said on TikTok.

A sign posted a few weeks ago said a new management company would be in touch.

Another note listed a Gmail account for maintenance requests and instructions to still pay July’s rent.

“Nobody’s going to trust to just drop their money off at this rent office, like it’s just insane,” said a resident who did not want to be identified. A woman who claims to be a middleman told her to slide a rent payment under the office door because the online portal is down. Esposito went to the leasing office on Monday. The lights were off.

She found a foreclosure document and court records that highlight financial issues between Oliver LLC and its lender. It also said the management company, Arqline, left because it wasn’t getting paid.

Someone cleaned the pool, but the resident said that other maintenance responsibilities, such as trash pickup, continue to be issues.

“Everybody’s confused on what do we do now,” the tenant said. “Who do we report to? Who do we talk to and it got annoying because it’s like, we’re paying so much in rent, and we’re paying for amenities that we’re not even receiving.”

A new management company was selected when Arqline left, but residents said they haven’t heard from them yet, court documents said.

Esposito left a message for that company on Monday. We’ll let you know if they get back to her.

The two notes were taped to the door of the leasing office to inform residents what to do: “As of Wednesday June 17th, Arqline no longer manages The Oliver. A new management company will be in touch.”

The other note thanked residents for their patience during the abrupt management change.

It provided a Gmail account for inquiries including maintenance.

“With regards to July rent, please pay the amount you paid last month and we will reconcile once a new system is live. Payments may be made in the form of check, cashier’s check or money order.”

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