Tennis pros help introduce new local court ahead of Charlotte Invitational

CHARLOTTE — Some of the top tennis players in the sports will face off in the Spectrum Center tomorrow for the Charlotte Invitational.

But first, two of them made a stop in west Charlotte to help unveil a new tennis court. The project was the work of the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation as they refurnished an existing court at L.C. Coleman Park.

Pros Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys delivered the first serve at the event. The celebration also included a new partnership with ‘black tennis connect’ to implement community programs.

“Our goal is to really grow tennis and to connect people within marginalized communities to the sport of tennis,” said Raven Johnson of Black Tennis Connect.

The Charlotte Invitational will start on Friday.

