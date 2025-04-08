Man dead after officer-involved shooting inside eastern NC hospital, deputies say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed by deputies overnight Monday inside an eastern North Carolina hospital.

WVEC, an ABC station in Elizabeth City, reports it happened at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center around 1 a.m.

Pasquotank County deputies said a man in a triage room pointed a gun at them and three deputies shot him.

Medical staff pronounced him dead.

The deputies involved are on administrative leave as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation takes over the case.

