Tepper Sports hires stadium operations veteran

CHARLOTTE — Tepper Sports & Entertainment has hired an industry veteran to oversee Bank of America Stadium and the company’s companion NFL and MLS training centers.

Jason Stone, formerly of Kraft Sports & Entertainment, parent company of Gillette Stadium, the NFL New England Patriots and MLS team New England Revolution, is the newly named general manager of stadium and venue operations with Tepper Sports. Stone was vice president of stadium and site operations at Kraft Sports.

He will start his new job July 8 and report directly to Tepper Sports CEO Kristi Coleman.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

©2026 Cox Media Group