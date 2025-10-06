Tepper Sports proposes new 4,400-seat indoor venue in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Tepper Sports and Entertainment is proposing a 4,400-seat indoor venue adjacent to Bank of America Stadium.
TSE is not seeking public funding with the project.
Plans call for the venue to hold 80 to 100 events a year.
The Charlotte City Council will discuss it on Monday.
No additional details have been made available.
