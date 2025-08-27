Texas-based real estate investment company is coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — EMBREY, a real estate investment company based in San Antonio announced Tuesday that it has closed on the land and financing for Stateswood, a new luxury multifamily development in Charlotte.

The Stateswood project, located on Twin Lakes Parkway, will feature 300 units and marks EMBREY’s fifth development in Charlotte since entering the market in 2022. The development aims to provide high-quality housing with modern finishes and a variety of amenities.

“Charlotte’s economic strength, population growth, and highly educated workforce, make it a compelling long-term market for EMBREY,” said Brad Knolle, EMBREY executive vice president of development.

Strategically located at the intersection of I-77 and I-485, Stateswood offers direct access to Uptown and is adjacent to various retail, parks, and lifestyle amenities. The development will include a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, each featuring modern finishes such as wood-style flooring, granite countertops, and tiled backsplashes.

Designed with work-from-home flexibility in mind, Stateswood will feature a robust amenity package including a private clubhouse and coworking lounge with micro-offices, a club room with billiards, a resort-style swimming pool, a courtyard with grilling areas, a pet park and dog wash, a 24-hour package room with refrigeration, and a fitness center with an outdoor fitness patio.

Pre-leasing for Stateswood will be managed by EMBREY Management Services, with the first units expected to be available in the first quarter of 2027.

WATCH: ‘Taken advantage of’: Real estate agent ripped off friends, church, and federal government

‘Taken advantage of’: Real estate agent ripped off friends, church, and federal government

©2025 Cox Media Group