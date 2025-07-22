City, county at odds over proposed development

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday night on a request to build hundreds of homes near Mount Holly.

Officials with the city of Mount Holly do not agree with the plans.

The property owner believes he’s done everything right for the development between Interstate 85 and West Charlotte Avenue.

Mount Holly city officials said the property owner and developer refused to meet their standards.

However, the Gaston County Planning Board has approved those plans, which could be become reality with a yes-vote from commissioners.

Mount Holly’s mayor plans to speak Tuesday night and tell commissioners to not do it.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke with several people who want to see 135 acres of farmland behind Mount Holly Middle School become a site for nearly 300 new homes.

But the city is not onboard.

“We are not in favor of this,” said Mount Holly Councilman Bryan Hough. “We have standards that they have not lived up to.”

The city rejected plans to annex the land and approve new construction proposed by the property owner.

They also voted to send a letter to Gaston County commissioners asking to reject zoning for the project.

“The county needs to understand that this is none of their business,” Hough said.

The city manager said the developer and property owner should pay for the connection to city water and sewer instead of using a sewer plant and well system.

“The city is in a position to be able to provide water and sewer for this development contingent on an annexation being reached,” said city manager Jonathan Blount.

Lemon spoke with the property owner, Tom Springs, by phone.

Springs said it would cost $2.5 million to make those improvements and the well and sewer plant they want to build will be effective.

“The sewer plant has been approved by the state of North Carolina. It’s being used by several cities already,” Springs said.

He said he has tried for 10 years to get the land developed, which is land that he said has been in his family since before the Great Depression.

“When I was in high school, I plowed that all night long,” Springs said. “I think I have earned the right to do what I want to with it.”

He will also be at the meeting with his developer hoping to convince county commissioners to approve the plans.

