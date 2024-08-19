Texas Roadhouse in Concord closes after catching fire

CHARLOTTE — A fire Monday morning at a Texas Roadhouse in Concord forced the restaurant to close for the foreseeable future.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the restaurant located at 7801 Gateway Lane. Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the roof.

Officials in Concord said the Texas Roadhouse was open when the fire started but no one was hurt. They said firefighters quickly evacuated the building.

Twenty-five firefighters got the fire under control around 10:50 a.m.

It’s not clear yet what caused the fire but it remains under investigation. The restaurant is expected to be closed until further notice.

(WATCH BELOW: Man shoots at first responders, steals fire department vehicle, deputies say)

Man shoots at first responders, steals fire department vehicle, deputies say





©2024 Cox Media Group