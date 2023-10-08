Tez Walker takes field in first UNC football game since ruled eligible to play

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Tar Heels wide receiver Tez Walker finally took the field in Carolina blue on Saturday and celebrated a big win in his debut against Syracuse.

He led the team with six catches for 43 yards, helping UNC beat the Orange 40-7.

Fun game day atmosphere in Chapel Hill and wonderful seeing Tez Walker catching passes today at Kenan Stadium. 5-0 and climbing in the rankings. GDTBATH!! pic.twitter.com/nDZLZCBjmh — Kevin Guskiewicz (@KevinGuskiewicz) October 8, 2023

The NCAA ruled Walker eligible just days before his debut game after months of controversy and complaints from Tar Heel fans and even North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Walker transferred to Chapel Hill to be closer to his grandmother, who he helps care for. On Saturday, she got to watch her grandson play and win in Kenan Memorial Stadium, all dressed in blue.

