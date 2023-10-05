UNC receiver Tez Walker ruled eligible for 2023 season

CHARLOTTE — After a back-and-forth battle with the NCAA over eligibility, Devontez ‘Tez’ Walker will be able to play for the University of North Carolina this year after all.

UNC Head Coach Mack Brown issued a statement Thursday saying that Tez has been granted immediate eligibility and will be available for the rest of the season.

“We’re so happy for Tez. Everything that’s transpired over the last few months has been with the sole purpose of helping and supporting him, and now he’s going to have a chance to live his dream,” Brown said in a statement. “We want to express our gratitude to the people at UNC who have worked tirelessly to assist Tez. We never gave up. We also want to thank the NCAA for being willing to re-examine Tez’s case, and ultimately deciding to grant him his eligibility. This is, and always has been, about the welfare of this young man, and we can’t wait to see him on the field doing what he loves to do.”

BREAKING: @UNCFootball announces WR Tez Walker has been granted eligibility for the rest of the season. @wsoctv https://t.co/ETWy9cTWY6 — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) October 5, 2023

Walker had to sit out while the NCAA reviewed his request for eligibility after transferring to UNC. He transferred from Kent State to be closer to his family in Charlotte. He had enrolled at UNC in January, just days before the NCAA revised rules to limit waivers for two-time transfers on a case-by-case basis.

In early September, the NCAA ruled that Walker wasn’t eligible. That decision led to criticism from not only Brown and UNC staffers, but even North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, himself.

Walker said he’s excited and thankful that he’s been granted eligibility to play for the rest of the season.

“This hasn’t been easy, but I’m looking forward to putting this in the past and moving forward,” Walker said in a statement. “I always knew UNC was a special place, but it’s proved it over and over again throughout the last few months. I’ve received so much support from the University, the athletics department, my coaches, the staff and my teammates. Most of all, I’ve felt so much love from the fans. Whether it was people trying to pick me up on social media or fans chanting for me at the games, I’ve felt supported and I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me. I can’t wait to put on that jersey, run out of the tunnel, and play in Kenan Stadium. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time and now it will be a reality. See everyone on Saturday.”

The Tar Heels are ranked 14 in the nation. The team plays Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday.

(WATCH: UNC trustees discuss options for Tez Walker’s eligibility)

UNC trustees discuss options for Tez Walker’s eligibility

©2023 Cox Media Group