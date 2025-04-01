These are Charlotte’s most-educated ZIP codes

CHARLOTTE — 28207 is the most educated ZIP code in the Charlotte region.

That’s according to a recent analysis by The Business Journals, which analyzed more than 12,000 ZIP codes across the nation — looking specifically at the level of educational attainment as detailed in the latest American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Rankings were based on the percentage of residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and only ZIP codes with at least 5,000 residents and a minimum of $25,000 in income per capita were included to account for anomalies like exceptionally low populations in a given area.

Over 86% of the residents of 28207 have obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher. Charlotte’s most-educated ZIP code is also the one with the highest income per capita. The ZIP is home to just over 9,700 people with a per-capita income of $184,134.

28207 ranks at No. 41 nationally in the percentage of residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Charlotte’s No. 2 highly educated ZIP code — 28203 — is home to more than 18,000 residents, over 80% of whom have at least a bachelor’s degree. The per-capita income in that ZIP is $91,709.

