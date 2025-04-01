NC lawmakers consider bill that would ban social media for some teens

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina lawmakers will debate a bill Tuesday that would ban social media accounts for kids under the age of 14.

To create an account, WRAL News reports companies that own social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram already have a minimum age of 13, in compliance with federal law.

House Bill 301 would require parental permission for kids who are 14 or 15, WRAL says.

The bill would hold social media companies responsible for stopping kids who are too young from getting an account.

If they fail to do so, they could face a $50,000 fine for each instance. Parents would also be able to sue for up to $10,000.

The bill is scheduled for a hearing in a House committee Tuesday, WRAL reports.

Citing the Pew Research Center, WRAL says some 95 percent of kids ages 13 to 17 in the U.S. report using a social media platform.

More than one-third saying they use social media “almost constantly,” Pew researchers add.

