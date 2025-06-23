Thieves forge papers and steal homes; how to protect yourself

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Thieves will forge paperwork, file it with the county, and steal your home right out from under you, said Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke.

It happened to Marilynn Ballard.

“It was like I’ve lost everything. I don’t have nothing,” she said.

Even worse, you could end up looking like you’re living in the home illegally, also known as squatting.

The finance news company, Kiplinger, says thieves who steal your title “can do almost anything with your home”:

Sell it

Rent it

Use it as collateral

If they go the last route and default, you could end up in foreclosure and with credit problems.

Stoogenke says to protect yourself, take the usual steps you should be taking to prevent identity theft:

Freeze your credit: The three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — offer a free credit report to consumers each week at www.AnnualCreditReport.com. Take advantage of that.

Keep an eye on your bank accounts.

Don’t click links on emails and texts you don’t recognize.

He says to prevent title fraud, specifically, ensure companies and government agencies have the right address for you so, when they mail important papers involving your property, they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

What about title lock insurance?

Some companies offer “title lock insurance.” The Better Business Bureau gives two of the big names in the business A+ ratings.

But, as the FTC says, “Home title lock insurance? Not a lock at all.” It doesn’t prevent title fraud. It only monitors your deed to let you know after the fact if someone messed with it. Chase Bank says your “money... might be put to better use elsewhere.”

Know this: You don’t need a title lock company. Most counties have a system you can sign up for yourself. It’ll alert you if someone does anything involving your property. And it’s free.

>>Here is more information on property fraud alerts.

