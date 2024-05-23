Thieves impersonate sheriff’s office in new scam sweeping NC

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — You could lose a lot of money if you fall victim to a new scam being reported in North Carolina.





The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said the thief claims to be with the sheriff’s office and then urges people to call them back about a legal matter. The person then demands money to prevent arrest.

The sheriff’s office said what makes it more believable is that the person uses the names of real employees.

They warn the sheriff’s office will never call asking for money or threaten jail time if it isn’t paid.

