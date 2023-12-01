Thieves smash jewelry store in Carolina Place Mall

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery that happened in the middle of the day this week at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville.

Cell phone video posted by Instagram account @charlittt.nc shows thieves breaking into glass cases at Reeds Jewelers at Carolina Place around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Pineville Police Department is investigating, but few details have been released as of Friday.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 9, the thieves broke into numerous display cases and stole items. Some of the display cases still had broken glass with blood on them.

A spokesperson with the Carolina Place Mall confirmed the incident happened but declined to provide any other details.

If you have information about the suspects, you’re urged to call Pineville police at 704-889-7867.

