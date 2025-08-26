Thinking about homeschooling? How to ensure classes count later

CHARLOTTE — When Renise Tillman’s 10th grade niece talked about becoming a medical examiner, she realized homeschool might help her reach that goal faster, but families need to know the state’s rules first.

Autopsy. Maybe you hear the word and cringe, but Tillman’s niece doesn’t.

“She likes gory stuff,” Tillman told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke. “She would like to be a medical examiner.”

“She was like, ‘Well, if I can do homeschool, maybe I can elevate myself to finish a little bit early or not have to be in school all day, so I can get certified in certain things that will lead up to my career,’” Tillman said.

So, here’s what you should know:

First, the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education oversees home schools.

Legally, home schools need:

A regular schedule for at least nine months of the year

To keep immunization records

To keep attendance

To give a national standardized test each year -- a test that includes English and math

Some homeschool programs may say they’re accredited. Just know, the state doesn’t require accreditation or even a specific curriculum.

“People I feel like these days are throwing around ‘accreditation’ when, in fact, it’s just not necessary,” Amanda Wares said. She’s with North Carolinians for Home Education, a nonprofit that helps families navigate home schooling and provides resources.

“And people are throwing around that word accreditation to get more business,” Wares added.

The state suggests but doesn’t require homeschools to:

Do at least five hours of school each day

Keep good records

Teach material similar to more traditional schools

“I want to make sure she’s not wasting her time. We’re not wasting our time,” Tillman said.

“Think about what your student’s going to do next and then you base your plan, your curriculum, on that. So, planning on going to a four-year university, we look at those admission requirements and base the plan, the curriculum, on that,” Wares tells parents with the same concern.

If you’re child switches to public or private school -- or applies to college -- they may have to take a placement exam, like anyone else.

“I like the school she’s in. I don’t have a problem with it. I haven’t had an issue with the teachers. But I also see where her focus is. Where she wants to go,” Tillman said.

If you have more questions, two places you can reach out:

