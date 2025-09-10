Third SC trooper injured or killed in a month after traffic stop collision

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper was hit during a traffic stop in Lexington County Tuesday morning, making him the third SCHP trooper to be injured or killed in the last month.

According to a release from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, Master Trooper Wayne H. LaBounty was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office weighed in on the incident, expressing their support for LaBounty as he continues to recover.

On Aug. 13, Trooper First Class Dennis D. Ricks died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Orangeburg County.

SCDPS says Senior Trooper Mitchell Williams Jr. is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a similar incident on I-77 on Sunday.

The department is urging the public to remember the importance of slowing down and moving over for blue lights on the road.

