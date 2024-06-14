Third suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Rock Hill block party

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police say another person has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month at a block party in Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill Police Department announced on Friday that Tyquarious Queoveon Davis was charged with accessory before the face of murder, and he was arrested in Lancaster.

Montest Mincey, 44, was killed in the shooting, which happened on June 1 on Southland Drive.

Two other suspects had been arrested in connection with Mincey’s death. D’markieoun Ji’shae Clyburn was charged with murder, and Quantrel Jaheim Barrino was charged with accessory before the fact of murder. Bond was denied for both of them earlier this week, Channel 9 previously reported.

Police have released few details on the shooting, but neighbors told Channel 9 that Mincey was acting as a peacemaker at the party when she was killed.

RHPD didn’t say how Davis was allegedly involved in the shooting.

Channel 9 is working on getting more details on this story, check back for updates later Friday.

(WATCH: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Rock Hill block party)

2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Rock Hill block party

©2024 Cox Media Group