Thousands of meals distributed for families still recovering from Helene

FLETCHER, N.C. — Thousands of families in western North Carolina still recovering from Hurricane Helene are getting meals, thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank, MANNA FoodBank, Food Lion and hundreds of volunteers. Channel 9 helped pack 16,000 boxes at Sort-A-Rama in Charlotte, many of which were distributed Thursday in Buncombe County.

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz traveled the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher Thursday where hundreds of cars lined up to receive free groceries one year after the devastating hurricane hit.

Anything helps as residents in the mountains find jobs, rebuild homes or just need one less thing to worry about.

“Your heart feels so overwhelmed with love and joy that we have people that care for us,” said Faye Butler, of Asheville. “And that they’re going to make sure we’re OK one way or the other.”

“So, events like this and having partners come together, and our neighbors knowing that people care and haven’t forgotten is so special and meaningful,” said Claire Neal, the CEO of MANNA FoodBank.

