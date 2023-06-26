All employees accounted for after 3-alarm fire erupts at lithium plant in Bessemer City

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — A three-alarm fire at a lithium plant in Bessemer City broke out early Monday morning.

Multiple Gaston County fire departments responded to calls for a fire at Livent Corporation, a lithium plant, around 1:30 a.m.

All employees of the plant are accounted for, and the smoke is not toxic, officials said.

Gaston Emergency Medical Services said there are no reports of injuries, and Bessemer City has not ordered an evacuation of the surrounding area.

Highway 161 is closed from JE Herndon Access Road to 14th Street, and residents near the plant are encouraged to stay indoors.

No cause has been reported yet. Crews were still working to put out the fire just past 7 a.m.

