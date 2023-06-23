Explosion reported at Anson County plant, source says

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — An explosion was reported late Thursday night at a plant off Highway 52 in Anson County, north of Wadesboro, a source told Channel 9.

Crews from across the area including, Charlotte Fire’s decontamination and hazmat teams, responded to Darling Ingredients Company, formerly Valley Proteins, on Little Duncan Road.

The Ansonville Fire Department posted on Facebook that it was on the scene of a hazardous material call there.

>>This is a developing story. Channel 9 is asking for more information, including if there were any injuries.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Firefighters believe gas leak caused explosion at Hickory apartment complex

Firefighters believe gas leak caused explosion at Hickory apartment complex





©2023 Cox Media Group