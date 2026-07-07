South Carolina murder suspect arrested in Boone after license plate reader alert

BOONE COUNTY, N.C. — A South Carolina man wanted on a murder charge was arrested in Boone after law enforcement received an alert from a Flock Safety automated license plate reader system, according to the Boone Police Department.

Authorities said the alert was triggered around 2 p.m. on July 2 after a vehicle associated with a Greenville County murder warrant entered the town.

Officers and deputies with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office coordinated their response, located the vehicle at the Watauga County Recreation Center and took the suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect, 20-year-old Raimon St. John Campbell of Simpsonville, South Carolina, was arrested on the outstanding murder warrant and is being held without bond pending court proceedings.

Officials credited the successful arrest to cooperation between the Boone Police Department, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the use of Flock Safety license plate reader technology, which helped officers quickly identify and locate the suspect.

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