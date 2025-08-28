Three hurt after car crashes through Dollar Tree in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three people are injured after police say a car crashed through the front of a Dollar Tree Thursday.

Gastonia police tell us that the driver of the car accidentally hit the gas and panicked.

Officials say that three people were injured and two of them were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

We are asking police in Gastonia if those injured were in the car or in the store.

We will provide updates as they become available.

