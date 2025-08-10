Van crashes into building in Midland, causes damage

MIDLAND, N.C. — A work van crashed into a bank building in Midland last night, snapping a telephone pole and causing significant damage.

The accident occurred at the Fifth Third Bank located at the intersection of 601 and 24/27, with Midland Engine 20 establishing command at the scene.

Cabarrus EMS treated a critically injured patient and requested Med Center Air for evacuation, while multiple fire departments assisted in stabilizing the vehicle and extricating the patient.

Flowes Store Fire Department shut down traffic on 601 and established a landing zone for Med Center Air just north of 24/27. Med Center 3 landed, loaded the patient, and departed safely.

Midland Crash

Fairview Fire Department was moved up to cover calls from Midland Station 1 during the incident. Concord Fire Department responded with their collapse team to stabilize the building after the vehicle was removed. Cabarrus County Deputies took possession of the ATM machine and the money inside. Duke Power arrived on scene to repair the damaged power pole and lines, completing the work by the following morning. Representatives from the bank and building department inspected the damage after the incident. The response involved 11 agencies from three counties and lasted approximately four hours.

WATCH: 6 killed, teen survives crash on I-485; good Samaritan stayed by her side

6 killed, teen survives crash on I-485; good Samaritan stayed by her side

©2025 Cox Media Group