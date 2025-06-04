Three men charged in violent Rock Hill home invasion

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A group has been charged in connection with a home invasion robbery in Rock Hill.

According to the Herald, Axel Mendoza, Marco Maradiaga, and Edgar Ramos-Ardon broke into a man’s home on Trexler Lane.

The group is accused of pistol-whipping the man, tying him up, and threatening to kill him if he called the police.

They then stole 10,000 from the man before leaving, according to the Herald.

Mendoza, Maradiaga, and Ramos-Ardon were eventually arrested. They are facing several charges, including kidnapping, robbery, and conspiracy.

