NC manhunt suspect could have caused deadly wrong-way crash, reports say

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — A wrong-way crash may have involved the suspect at the center of a manhunt in western North Carolina, sources tell ABC affiliate WLOS.

The sources say Ryan Houston may have caused the deadly head-on crash in a stolen car on Friday night in Madison County.

Ryan Ricky Houston An urgent search is underway for a man accused of a violent home invasion and robbery.

Two people died in the fiery crash, one of whom was a recently retired police chief, WLOS reports.

Autopsies will take place in Winston-Salem in the coming days with a final identification expected mid-week, the sources said.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office believes Houston fled the scene of a violent home invasion in the town of Old Fort on Thursday night. He was seen miles away on surveillance video at a marina near Nebo ramming a fence and stealing a pickup truck from the business.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned Houston may have been driving around in that stolen truck. Authorities were looking for him Friday along the border between Burke and McDowell counties.

The truck is described as a 2016 blue Chevy Silverado 2500 with the N.C. tag HE-7004. It has the words “Skyline Marine”, “Honda,” and “Basscat” on the back window.

Houston is accused of shooting a deputy in the Asheville area last year. WLOS reports he was out of jail on those charges with a $1.5 million bond.

(WATCH BELOW: 3 hurt when gunman opens fire on tree-trimming crew in western NC)

3 hurt when gunman opens fire on tree-trimming crew in western NC

©2024 Cox Media Group