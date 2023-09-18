Three N.C. colleges rank Top 10 in the South

North Carolina stands out again in the 2024 Best Colleges in the South ranking published by the U.S. News and World Report.

Three colleges populate the top 10 list for Best Regional Colleges in our corner of the United States.

High Point University

High Point University earned three No. 1 rankings, including the Best College in the South. This is the 12th consecutive year that the university earned the distinction.

HPU also won the title of Most Innovative Regional College in the South and No. 1 in undergraduate teaching in the entire country.

Here are all the rankings HPU was recognized in:

No. 1 for Best Regional Colleges in the South

No. 1 for Most Innovative, Regional Colleges in the South

No. 1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching, Regional Colleges South

No. 19 for Best Value Schools, Regional Colleges South

No. 27 for Best First-Year Experiences in the Nation

Catawba College

For the eighth straight year, Catawba College placed in the Top 10 Best Colleges in the South.

Right below HPU in the category, Catawba College was second for Most Innovative Schools in the South.

Catawba was recognized as:

#6 Best College in the South

#2 Most Innovative Schools in the South

#3 Undergraduate Teaching Programs in the South

#25 Best Value Schools in the South

#29 Social Mobility Colleges in the South

Barton College

The top 10 list is rounded out with Barton College, located in Wilson.

Barton College ranked on these lists:

#10 in Regional Colleges South (tie)

#7 in Best Value Schools

#14 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

