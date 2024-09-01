Thunderstorms cause ground stop at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — Many traveling for the holiday weekend are delaying with delays at Charlotte Douglas Airport Sunday afternoon due to some incoming storms.

With heavy thunderstorms predicted in the Charlotte area, the FAA has issued a ground stop at the airport.

According to the FAA’s announcement, this will cause about an hour and a half delay for departing flights.

The ground stop is expected to be lifted at 6:45 p.m. as storms work their way out of the area.

Arriving flights are only expected to have an average of a 15 minute delay in the air.

We will provide updates as they are given to us from the airport.

To check if your flight is delayed CLICK HERE.

RELATED STORY: Charlotte airport, local troopers prepare for Labor Day weekend

Charlotte airport, local troopers prepare for Labor Day weekend

©2024 Cox Media Group