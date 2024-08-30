Charlotte airport, local troopers prepare for Labor Day weekend

CHARLOTTE — The unofficial end of summer is nearly here.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting more than 300,000 passengers this Labor Day weekend. Expect long lines as you try to get through TSA as well as heavy traffic flow as you make your way to your gate.

The largest crowds will arrive on Friday. Charlotte Douglas is expecting 80,000 passengers alone.

Airport officials suggest arriving at least two hours before your domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Keep in mind, parking lots and decks will fill fast so consider booking your parking in advance.

If you’re hitting the roads for the long holiday weekend, the South Carolina Highway Patrol wants you to stay safe.

You’ll see extra troopers along the roads all weekend long. They’re looking for drivers who are speeding, being aggressive, or driving drunk.

“So anytime you have that excess in traffic, there’s always a chance in increase in collisions or loss of life,” said Master Trooper Gary Miller. “And what we do is we try to get out here and remind people to follow the rules of the road.”

Last year, South Carolina troopers responded to more than 900 crashes over the Labor Day weekend. Five of those were deadly.

