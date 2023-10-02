Ticket prices soar for Charlotte FC finale that might include Lionel Messi

CHARLOTTE — It remains unknown whether Lionel Messi will take the field at Bank of America Stadium when his Inter Miami team plays Charlotte FC on the final day of the Major League Soccer regular season this month. But there is no doubt about the continuing sales impact among fans speculating about Messi’s possible appearance.

The latest evidence? Average ticket prices on StubHub for Charlotte FC’s match on Oct. 21 against Inter Miami are selling for an average of $281, the company told CBJ last week. That’s more than five times the cumulative average sales price of $52 for the rest of Charlotte FC’s home schedule thus far.

All the prices above are for the so-called secondary — or resale — market, meaning tickets often sold for higher prices than face value.

