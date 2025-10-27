TikTok video captures unruly passenger ranting about trying to kill her father

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman says she feared for her safety when an unruly passenger began yelling, swearing and making disturbing claims during her flight to Las Vegas.

She told Action 9’s Jason Stoogenke that she bought in-flight Wi-Fi just to text her husband because she didn’t know what would happen next.

We’ll call her Grace. She asked not to show her face or use her name. She was flying from Charlotte to Vegas. She showed Stoogenke a TikTok video she says another passenger shot of an unruly passenger on her flight.

>>CLICK HERE for more Action 9 reports

Grace says she had noticed that passenger in the terminal before boarding, yelling.

“(She was) recording herself stating things like, ‘I’m a rebel,’” Grace said.

She says first responders showed up but ultimately let the woman board, but things got worse on the plane. The passenger walked the aisles barefoot and screamed at a flight attendant.

The passenger went from swearing at people to saying she tried to kill her father.

“I put [explicit] roach poison in my daddy’s coffee when I was 11 and it didn’t work,” she says in the video.

“It wasn’t until she started recording other passengers that the flight attendant asked her to politely stop recording and remain seated,” Grace said. “I was holding hands with the woman next to me. I bought in-flight Wi-Fi to text my husband because I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Then, the woman in the video says, “So, if anybody wants to kill somebody, put roach poison, but make sure it’s not expired and make sure you put a lot of that because it didn’t work for my daddy. He just fell asleep.”

She goes on to say, “OK. Show’s over. Show’s [explicit] over. Show’s [explicit] over.”

Then she quotes Sir Mix-A-Lot’s 1992 hit “Baby’s Got Back.”

“Oh, my gosh, Becca, look at her butt. It’s so big,” the unruly passenger stated.

The FAA says they received about 2,000 reports of unruly passengers in 2023, took action against more than 400 of them and handed out $7.5 million in fines.

The agency can fine passengers up to $43,600 per violation and one incident can include multiple violations.

They will also refer certain cases to the FBI for criminal prosecution and some people can end up on the no-fly list.

“Well, they had to duct tape her to the seat,” she said. “She screamed the rest of the flight, but at least she wasn’t able to hurt anyone.”

Grace was hoping the airline would reimburse her for something, at least the in-flight WiFi.

“When you’re in that situation, you just don’t know how things are going to end.”

She says the airline sent her a message back, saying in part, “Please know that we will be reviewing this incident internally, including the boarding decision, to ensure proper protocols were followed, and to determine whether additional procedures may be necessary to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

Officials went on to say, “We do not extend compensation for a situation such as this one. Rest assured, however, that this in no way lessens our concern for your disappointment.”

Stoogenke is trying to find out if the woman on that flight faces any civil or criminal penalties. He exchanged emails with the airline in this case -- American Airlines -- and was waiting on an official statement.

Stoogenke says here’s what you should know about refunds:

You’re entitled to a cash refund if your flight is canceled or significantly changed.

That said, for the most part, you’re not entitled a refund because of bad service or another passenger’s behavior.

You’re not entitled to a refund for any expenses you may have incurred because of the flight issues, like rental car, hotel, extra meals, etc.

Obviously, airlines can still reimburse you -- or give you some sort of credit -- if they want.

VIDEO: Flying alone? You may be paying more than if you travel with someone else

Flying alone? You may be paying more than if you travel with someone else

©2025 Cox Media Group