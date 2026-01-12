Tillis vows to oppose Fed nominees until Powell’s legal matter is settled

NORTH CAROLINA — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis says he will oppose any nominee for the Fed until the legal matter against Chairman Jerome Powell is resolved.

Tillis released a statement Sunday saying: “If there were any remaining doubt whether advisers within the Trump Administration are actively pushing to end the independence of the Federal Reserve, there should now be none. It is now the independence and credibility of the Department of Justice that are in question.”

Tillis is a member of the Senate Banking Committee.

