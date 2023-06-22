‘Time will heal’: Vigil held for Livingstone College student killed in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Loved ones of 21-year-old Paul Tate Jr. are preparing to say their final goodbyes.

A 16-year-old shot and killed him on June 14 at the Rozelle Crossing shopping center on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in northwest Charlotte, police said.

Witnesses said they heard people arguing before gunshots rang out.

Mothers of Murdered Offspring organized a vigil in west Charlotte Wednesday night to help bring closure to his loved ones.

“I hope that it can help,” said Danielle Blount, Tate’s cousin. “Time will heal, itself, but hopefully it will get us past a big stepping stone for the family.”

Tate’s family and friends said he was passionate about basketball, his education at Livingstone College, and his faith.

They will pay their final respects at his funeral this weekend.

