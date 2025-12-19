Tip leads to arrest in north Charlotte deadly hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE — Todd Phillip Lee Moore, 23, was arrested and charged Thursday in a hit-and-run that left 56-year-old Howard Charles Pomnitz, III dead on Nov. 29.

Detectives received a CrimeStoppers tip on Dec. 1 related to this incident that led them to locate the suspect vehicle on Hunslet Circle, which sustained front-end damage consistent with a pedestrian strike.

Police responded to the call for service at approximately 5:43 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Tryon Street, where they found Pomnitz unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony hit-and-run causing death as a result.

Moore was arrested and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday following the investigation.

He faces additional charges for having no operator’s license.

Police indicated that speed does not appear to be a factor in this fatal collision, but it remains uncertain if impairment played a role in Moore’s actions when he struck Pomnitz.

Toxicology results for Pomnitz are currently pending, which may provide further insights into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

