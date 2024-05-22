Toastique restaurant to add healthy food option in South End

CHARLOTTE — A local couple is preparing to open North Carolina’s first location of an artisan toast and juice franchise in the heart of Charlotte’s South End.

Toastique serves up gourmet toast creations — such as the Avocado Smash or the Spicy Crab — as well as smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, espresso and coffee. The local restaurant will be among few Toastique locations to also offer vegan soft serve.

Chris and Angela Bjorson of Weddington are behind the 1,800-square-foot restaurant, which is expected to open in June. It’s at Vantage South End, 1120 S. Tryon St., on the ground floor of the East Tower.

