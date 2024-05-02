Toll Brothers lines up lower South End project

CHARLOTTE — Toll Brothers is ready to start vertical construction at its latest Charlotte development in lower South End.

The Pennsylvania-based builder will bring 82 four-story townhomes to the site off South Tryon Street, between Yorkshire and Blairhill roads. It will begin construction on the first buildings there in June and start delivering the townhomes later this year, said Ryan Switzer, Toll Brothers’ division president in Charlotte.

Toll Brothers acquired the 3.45-acre site in March for just shy of $16 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. It purchased the property from a limited liability company linked to Kairoi Residential.

