Asian restaurant Yama to be reinvented

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Birdie Yang continues to reinvent the Yama brand. The latest iteration of that Asian fusion restaurant will open in mid-February in lower South End.

Yang has taken a 4,100-square-foot space at 3535 Dewitt Lane and invested roughly $2 million to transform it into a chic, modern area. Expect it to feel familiar, yet also mark the next chapter for the brand.

“We try to improve and give something unique every time we build one,” Yang says. “We’re trying to do it better than the last one.”

The restaurant is part of a bigger project by Yang. In May 2021, his NC LoSo LLC purchased three Dewitt Lane properties in LoSo Village for $6 million from Beacon Partners. His goal was to create a hub for restaurants and entertainment in lower South End.

