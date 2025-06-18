TONIGHT: Live drawing for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway on Channel 9

On Wednesday night, Channel 9 will host a live drawing to reveal the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home in Marshville, which raised $2.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway sold out its 23,000 tickets in less than a day, generating substantial funds to support cancer treatment for children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never receive a bill for services.

The new home built in Marshville is the centerpiece of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. This event not only offers a chance to win a stunning residence but also supports a crucial cause.

The funds raised through ticket sales are directed toward providing treatment for children battling cancer, ensuring that their families are not burdened with medical bills.

>> The live drawing on Channel 9 at 7 p.m. will determine the lucky winner of the home and several other prizes.

VIDEO: Construction to wrap soon on St. Jude Dream Home in Marshville

