Torrence Creek Elementary celebrates 20 years, students practice giving back

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg school celebrated its 20th anniversary on Friday.

Torrence Creek Elementary School opened its doors in 2005. On Friday, Torrence the Eagle led students, teachers, and alumni down the school’s halls as they celebrated 20 years of learning, growth, and community.

“We are celebrating our 20 years about how important and fun this school is,” student Ellie Flowers said. “I think it was really special to all get together.”

Principal Diana Hosse said the school has worked to build a culture of excellence for its more than 600 students.

“We are seeing such progress, our teachers are working hard, our parents are working hard, so every day we just try to get better and better,” she said.

And Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they believe the possibilities are endless, and they hope to inspire each student to be creative, curious, and collaborative.

“I love the teachers, learning, and you get to have a lot of friends,” student Salet Ganao said.

The school didn’t stop at celebrating its accomplishments. Students and administrators took a moment to learn about giving back.

Students worked to assemble gift bags within their classes that will be donated to Nourish Up.

Principal Hosse said she hopes to keep the school’s mission in mind as it grows.

“We can’t just be good,” she said. “We can’t just be great. We have to work so hard to be excellent because every single child deserves our very best.”

