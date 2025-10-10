Fake plastic gun found at Kannapolis Middle School; lockdown lifted

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis Middle School’s sixth-grade campus was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police responded to a report of a possible weapon on campus, staff said in a message to parents.

The incident prompted immediate safety protocols, with the seventh- and eighth-grade campus entering a secure hold as a precautionary measure.

Officers from the Kannapolis Police Department quickly investigated and found that the item in question was a fake plastic gun inside a student’s backpack.

The student and the item were promptly removed from the situation, ensuring the safety of all students and staff, officials said.

Both campuses remained under safety protocols until the matter was fully resolved, after which normal school operations resumed.

The Kannapolis Police Department and Kannapolis City Schools emphasized their commitment to safety and expressed appreciation for the cooperation of students, staff, and parents during the incident.

