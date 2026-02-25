Tower crane removal causes Uptown road closure

CHARLOTTE — Part of Brooklyn Village Avenue will be closed until next week to dismantle a tower crane in Uptown.

The road will close between Church and Mint streets starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The crane was used to work on converting the old Duke Energy building into apartments and retail space. Drivers can use Moorehead Street, MLK Jr. Boulevard, or First Street as alternate routes.

