CORNELIUS, N.C. — On Monday, the Cornelius town commission unanimously approved a new pickleball bar and grill called The Serve Pickleball + Kitchen.

Plans call for 16 pickleball courts, a restaurant, bar, lounge, Topgolf simulators, and community space.

The Serve will be on Chartown Drive just north of the Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership.

