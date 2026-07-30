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Town leaders express concern over new student housing traffic in Boone

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Town leaders express concern over new student housing traffic in Boone
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

BOONE, N.C. — Neighbors and town leaders in Boone are expressing concerns about traffic from new student housing.

The new housing has been proposed for Beverly Heights Avenue, off the NC 105 Extension.

ALSO READ: Senior housing project approved after weeks of debate in Boone

Those concerns were expressed during a public meeting that occurred this week, according to the Watauga Democrat.

The Boone Planning Commission recommended that town council turn it down.

The developer will not have the option to go to the town council with the plans or with revisions to them.

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