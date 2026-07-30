Town leaders express concern over new student housing traffic in Boone

BOONE, N.C. — Neighbors and town leaders in Boone are expressing concerns about traffic from new student housing.

The new housing has been proposed for Beverly Heights Avenue, off the NC 105 Extension.

Those concerns were expressed during a public meeting that occurred this week, according to the Watauga Democrat.

The Boone Planning Commission recommended that town council turn it down.

The developer will not have the option to go to the town council with the plans or with revisions to them.

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