Town manager, town clerk call on Huntersville leaders to fulfill records request

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Town Manager Anthony Roberts and Town Clerk Janet Pierson have instructed Huntersville Mayor Christy Clark and town commissioners to fulfill Channel 9 Government Reporter Joe Bruno’s record request.

Bruno requested the group chat messages between the elected officials dating back to the group chat’s creation.

One message obtained by Bruno shows town business being discussed. The request, submitted Sept. 18, remains unfulfilled. But for the first time, an elected official is responding to one of Bruno’s requests for comment.

“The Town Manager followed up to ask them to fulfill it,” Huntersville Communications Manager Ethan Smith said. “Almost all requested records have been sent to us. Once all records are received, legal will review the records to determine which ones are responsive to your request, and then all responsive records will be released.”

Pierson, who is highly respected and has been honored by the North Carolina Open Government Coalition for her commitment to transparency, told Bruno via email that because the texts were sent on personal devices, she has to rely on the town board to provide them.

“There are some requests that I have to depend upon the board to provide me the requested information,” she said. “I do not have access to their text messages and have requested the board provide me screenshots of those several times and have now requested the town manager follow-up with them.”

Smith confirms the town manager did follow up with the town board.

For the first time, one of the elected officials in the group chat responding to Bruno’s inquiry. Commissioner Alisia Bergsman emailed Bruno Wednesday to say she has submitted all of the relevant screenshots to the town clerk, and they are currently under review.

“I’m sure you understand the importance of ensuring that all personal or family-related information in text threads is properly protected before they’re made public,” she said. “I appreciate your patience as the town completes that process.”

Bergsman is not seeking re-election.

The other current town commissioners and Mayor Clark have not responded to four requests for comment. Bruno asked them why they participated in a group chat, if they discussed any town business, if they disparaged any residents or staff members and if they discussed any confidential matters. Bruno also offered to meet in person with them to review the messages.

Experts say ethically and legally, elected official participation in a group chat raises concerns about public records and open meetings.

