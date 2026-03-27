Town of Waxhaw launches interactive tool to track local traffic projects

WAXHAW, N.C. — The town of Waxhaw released a new Traffic Projects Gantt Chart to provide a consolidated view of transportation work occurring throughout the community.

Town staff presented the digital tool to the board of commissioners on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of an ongoing effort to improve transparency and keep residents informed about transportation improvements across Waxhaw, officials said. The chart centralizes information for all current and planned traffic projects into one interface.

The tracking tool includes projects managed by the town, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and various partner agencies. The view shows what is happening, where the work is located, and when construction is scheduled to occur. Information is aggregated from multiple sources to provide a singular overview of local infrastructure work, town officials said.

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