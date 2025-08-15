Town of Waxhaw welcomes new town manager

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Town of Waxhaw appointed Scott Dadson as its new town manager.

He will officially begin his duties on Aug. 25.

The town says Dadson has over 30 years of public service experience, having managed high-growth communities and capital improvement projects.

“Not only does he come with a wealth of knowledge and experience he also has an outstanding track record of success and a solid leadership style,” Mayor Robert Murray III said.

Originally from Virginia, Dadson has held various administrative roles in city and regional governments across the Southeast and Pacific Northwest.

He most recently served as executive director of the Council of Governments in Salem, Oregon.

Dadson expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I believe there are great opportunities for service here in Waxhaw with a dedicated board of commissioners and excellent town staff.”

He will succeed Interim Town Manager Richard Hicks, who has served since November 2024. The town expressed gratitude for Hicks’s service as he returns to retirement.

VIDEO: ‘Saved the day’: 6-year-old boy’s warning prevents train derailment in Waxhaw

‘Saved the day’: 6-year-old boy’s warning prevents train derailment in Waxhaw

©2025 Cox Media Group